2019 Polls: Christian group prays for INEC, tasks electoral umpire on transparency

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A religious-focused civil society group, Christian Nigerian Christians Forum, CNCF, has tasked the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to keep its promise of a fair and transparent 2019 elections.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, National coordinator of CNCF, Isaac Balami, reminded the electoral umpire that the world is watching its conduct towards the forthcoming election.

“For that reason, we are going to pray for INEC and other stakeholders at a national prayer summit for God to give them the grace to be peaceful, transparent and fair as promised so that Nigerians will be satisfied with the outcome of the election.

“The prayer summit will bring together about 3,000 guests made up of Christian leaders across denominations at the seat of power on Friday at the Aso Rock Villa to pray with one heart that God will heal the country,” he said.

Balami further said that Nigeria is at a crossroad in its history and will be unable to experience real development without reconciliation and unity.

His words: “Historically, the civil war, ethnic clashes, insurgency, herdsmen/farmers clashes, hate speeches etc have made Nigerians harbour so much pain, distrust and hate among each other, even more amongst diverse religions and cultures.

“It is on this premise that we also chose to make reconciliation a central theme for the prayer summit and by this appeal to the hearts of Nigerians to forgive each other and make way for the for the discovery of our national identity and sustainable development.”