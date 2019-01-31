2019 polls: Broadcasting regulator dangles hammer on erring stations

…says politician have refused to learn from past mistake

…to distribute 5,000 Set-Top Boxes

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA: Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has vowed to sanction some of the broadcast stations in the country for violating the nation’s broadcasting code in the course of their political broadcasts.

The Director General of the Commission, Dr. Modibbo Kawu made this known while briefing the media on the coming 2019 general elections and the Digital Switch Over, DSO in Abuja.

The DG who said the Commission had taken steps to forestall a repeat of past mistakes in 2015, said it had caution the broadcast stations against breaching the extant code but expressed dismay that despite the warning, most of them had continued to violate the code in the course of their political broadcasts and avowed to wild the big stick on them in line with the law.

Dr, Kawu, who specifically mention some TV stations as major culprits said despite series of warning to all the stations, they have gone ahead to violate the rule and therefore must be punished. Other stations mentioned to have violated the code include radio stations.

Kawu, who berated politicians that heat the polity with the use of abusive words and hate speeches said they have refused to learn from their past mistakes.

DSO

On the ongoing Digital Switch Over, DSO, he said ‘‘a lot is happening around the DSO, saying that the Commission will soon commence distribution of 5,000 Set Top Boxes to public institutions as a way of reaching out to all Nigerians with the Free TV services.

In addition, Kawu said the Commission has concluded plan to offer subscribers a value added service on the DSO through the introduction of Push Video on Demand, PVD .

According to him, this is part of efforts by the Commission to deepen the reality of the DSO and the initiative will afford Free TV viewers to access latest Nollywood films at affordable price on demand.

This he also said will address the issue of piracy in the industry.

‘‘The NBC is going to distribute 5,000 Set Top Boxes around public institutions: hospitals, police stations, schools, military formations, Houses of Assembly, First Class Traditional Rulers, Civil Defence etc.

‘‘It is a means to push video access on video decoder within the broadcast network. Once you have the Free TV Decoder, you will have access to all Nollywood films and this is dedicated to Nollywood Industry and Kanywood. We hope to address issue of piracy through this. There is no data required, a secure platform and it cannot be hacked.

With a decoder, all a user needs to do is to buy a Dongle and plug it on the back of the Free TV box and you have access to movie.

The movies, according to him are very seamless and rental is N400 for each film for 72 hours.

This is in partnership with Bank of Industry, BoI that has invested in the industry.

This completely changes the economy of film industry.

It will be first launched in Abuja and Kaduna and in following months in other states of the federation.

Subscribers can buy voucher from dealer or go online.