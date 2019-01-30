2019 poll: Bauchi INEC REC commends journalists over coverage

Bauchi – INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bauchi, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the manner journalists in the state were reporting political activities.



Speaking during a one-day workshop organized for journalists in the state, Abdullahi said he was articularly satisfied with the coverage of activities of his commission.

H e therefore urged journalists to continue the good work of sensitizing the people of the state so as that the forthcoming elections would be hitch-free.

According to him, journalists play invaluable roles in ensuring the sustainance of peace in the state, and therefore stressed the need for them to abide by the guidelines of election coverage.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Umar Sade, said that the state government was committed to partner all relevant stakeholders in the conduct of election.

He said such partnership, especially with journalists, was vital for the success of the forthcoming elections.

He then called on the people of the state to be law-abiding and shun any act capable of breaching the peace before, during and after the elections.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 60 journalists from Print and Broadcast media organisations participated in the training. (NAN)