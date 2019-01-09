2019: Political parties sign peace accord in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – AHEAD of the 2019 general election, political parties in Enugu State on Wednesday signed a peace accord which was convened by the Enugu State Police Command and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a peaceful election in the state.



The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Danmallam who coordinated the accord during a Security and Stakeholders’ Meeting with INEC and Political Parties at the Senior Officers Mess in Agbani Road Enugu, said the meeting was convened to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election.

Danmallam said that Enugu is a politically mature state because they have been accommodating one another. He called on political parties to caution their supporters against violence as the police would not hesitate to arrest anyone found instigating violence.

“This meeting is to remind the political parties and their supporters to ensure peace and free election in 2019 because the international communities are watching us.

“As a command we have prepared to provide adequate security during and after election. It is to tell you that election is not do or die affair and the result must be acceptable by the political parties to ensure sustainability of democracy.

“I urge the candidates of all the political parties to call their supporters to order to maintain peace and free election. We will not arrest any body found violating the order”, Danmallam said.

In his address, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Cecelia Ezeilo advised stakeholders and politicians not to allow selfish interest to disrupt the peace being enjoying by the people in the state.

She said” our goal is to maintain the existing peaceful coexistence in the state so we should not allow selfish interest to divide us”

The Governor thereby commended the state Commissioner of Police for his proactive nature which has contributed immensely in making Enugu a peaceful state.

The chairman of Nigerian Police Program in Enugu state, Suleiman Akponifus, in his address said that Enugu state indigenes were lucky with existing peace in Enugu state which was as result of the cooperation between the state government and the police.

He promised that police program would work towards free, fair and peaceful election in the forthcoming election in the state.

Also in a goodwill message by the Chairman of NUJ, Enugu State council, Mr Rex Arum pledged that journalist would report in conformity with the ethics of journalism and be constructive in reporting to ensure a peaceful election.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, Igwe, Amb, Lawrence Agubuzu, pointed out that as custodians of tradition of various communities, they would work with security agencies to ensure that peace is maintained in the state during and after the election.

The meeting was attended by various security agencies, Traditional leaders, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representative, media practitioners, PDP, APC, among others.