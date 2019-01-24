2019: PDP will bring back Nigeria’s economic fortunes – Peter Obi

Benin – The PDP Vice Presidential candidate for the Feb. 16 general election, Mr Peter Obi, says the country’s economic misfortunes will be reversed to rapid economic growth if the party is voted in.

Obi gave the assurance at an interactive session with the Edo stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benin on Thursday.

According to him more than 40 per cent of young Nigerians are unemployed, leading to Nigeria being referred to as one of the poorest countries in the world.

He also alleged that “Nigeria has been shut down economically, politically and socially for more than three years.”



“This has resulted in hunger, insecurity, and economic instability especially in the North Eastern part of the country.”

According to him, the Atiku/Obi-led government if elected will bring back foreign investors to develop the economy of the country.

Obi said: “those who have closed their businesses for fear of kidnapping, banditry, insurgency as a result of government inability to provide security for the citizenry, will be encouraged to return.”

He reiterated that the power sector would be taken care of through policies that would make the sector to work again and contribute to the country’s economic development.

“We are going to treat everybody equal especially the physically challenged in the area of empowerment.

“We will take the issue of the physically challenged very seriously in our incoming government and that is one of our agenda,” Obi said.

The PDP vice presidential candidate said that local government autonomy would work through

“proper restructuring and federalism.”

“Local government will become very free and autonomous to get its revenue directly from the federation account without state interference for rapid grassroots development.”

He also gave the assurance that an Atiku/Obi ticket would ensure that “incessant strike being experienced now,” would be a thing of the past.

Obi said that if voted in, the PDP administration would give more priority to education and health care facilities.

Earlier, the Edo Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, criticised the Federal Government “tradermoni” loan scheme, telling the people “not to be carried away,” by it.

Most of those that spoke during the meeting appealed to PDP to show “federal presence” in Edo if voted into power. (NAN)