2019 PDP warriors: PDP Appoints Lamido, Makarfi, Dogara, Ekweremadu  technical advisers to Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

The Deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu and the speaker house of the representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara have been appointed Technical Advisers to Atiku Abubakar by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, along with , Mallam Sule Lamido and Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

In a statement disclosed by the Director Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also named Mallam Sule Lamido as the Chairman of Elder’s Council for the campaign.

Similarly, the party equally appointed Alhaji Kawu Baraje as Technical Adviser to the Director General of the Campaign, Senator Bukola Saraki, while Dr. Doyin Okupe is named the Media Adviser to the Director General.

