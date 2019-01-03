2019: Outrage over appointment of Buhari’s niece, Zakari as INEC head of collation centre

By Anthony Ogbonna

As the 2019 general election draws even nearer, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has appointed President Muhammadu Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari, as the head of the election collation centre of the elections. Amina’s appointment has sparked outrage and condemnation, especially from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as other Nigerians.

Buhari, APC plan to compromise INEC to rig 2019 election –PDP

Amina Zakari is to head a committee responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said during her inauguration.

But the condemnations over the development have continued to pour in, especially on social media with notable politicians such as the immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, ex-minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and the PDP taking the lead.

PDP described the appointment as “outright manipulation” and rejected it in entirety, the former Ekiti Governor, Fayose mocked INEC saying the commission should not only appoint Buhari’s niece but should also appoint one of Buhari’s children as Chairman.

According to happeningnownews.com, who cited Fayose, the ex-governor said, “Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President’s children as INEC Chairman?”

For Fani-Kayode, “Amina Zakari, Buhari’s neice and a member of his staff when he was Chairman of PTF has been appointed Chairperson of the INEC Advisory Committee & Pres. Election Collation Center Committee. Do you still believe that there will be a free and fair election in Nigeria on Feb. 16th?”

Other Nigerians who decried the appointment said thus:

Alvin Hustle‏ @AlvinHustle “Let it be known by all that INEC by appointing Amina Zakari to head the Collation center has rigged the 2019 Presidential election.”

Nwachukwuexceling‏ @Nwachukwuexcel4 “Replying to @vanguardngrnews

Amina Zakari? What is going on here? Why must everything about this election tilt towards technical rigging?”

Shedy®‏ @ShedrackSaidu “The appointment of Amina Zakari in a sensitive position in inec is not entirely encouraging for our democracy.”

“Rogers harison‏ @rogersharison “The appiontment of AMINA ZAKARI as head of INEC Coalition Center is a prove that Buhari plans to rig 2019.”

African Giant – Ladi‏Verified account @LadiSpeaks “APC did all they could to slander Atiku, it didn’t work Now they are so desperate that they have appointed Amina Zakari to head collation so she can easily change results! So much for integrity.”

Adewale Ajakaye‏ @WAjakaye “PDP has so many dramas. They should go to ask the court to remove the woman because her uncle is a presidential candidate. If my father is a football player, I have no right to become a referee in his match, isn’t so? INEC’s job is a professional one.”

Cross˚‏ @Elcrucifixio “With Amina Zakari as head of INEC collation centre, I don’t think there’d be any need for the February 16th election. The result has been decided before the poll. No wonder they haven’t been campaigning.””

Remi‏ @Ceorhemz “Apart from Amina Zakari‘s close family ties with Buhari, the new head of INEC collation committee along with el Rufai was part of the Afri-Projects Consult, which carried out contracts for the (PTF) which Buhari headed under Abacha. Keep expecting a Free & Fair election.”