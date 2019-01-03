2019, our year of attainment —Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—IMO State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has described 2019 as “a year we have patiently waited to embrace with common dreams and expectations of charting a path towards self rediscovery, liberation, recovery and rebuilding of our beloved Imo State.”

Chief Ihedioha, who stated this in his New Year message, also advised that this was the time for all to get involved and patriotically deliberate on the best way forward.

“I am a firm believer in Imo State. I am confident that with focused planning and judicious deployment of the financial, human and material resources of our state, Imo will rise again. Our destiny, as always, is in our hands.

“I am convinced that together, we can cause a positive change towards liberating our dear state.”