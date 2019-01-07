2019: North-west strategic to success of APC — Bagudu

Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team, North-West Zone, says the zone remains strategic to the success of the party in the 2019 presidential election.

Bagudu said this in an interview with News men on Monday in Abuja.

“ The north-west is a very strategic zone because there has been a lot of development made by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“ The work that has been done speaks for itself, especially the rehabilitation and expansion of the Abuja- Kaduna-Kano expressway, among others in the zone.

“ There are two ultra-modern hospitals which the president inaugurated in Kano, so we salute the Federal Government and the government of Kano State.

“ You know, Kano has a large block of voters and if we get it right, we tend to get the rest of northern Nigeria right,’’ she said.

Mrs Bagudu also said that the Buhari administration had provided job opportunities to women and youths through the Federal Government’s agricultural loan scheme.

“ This is the kind of change that the APC as a party has brought to Nigerians,’’ she added.

She also said that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on her part, empowered women and youths in the zone through her Future Assured Programme.

NAN reports that the wife of the president, during the zonal campaign rally in Kano, had urged women and youths to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming presidential election. (NAN)