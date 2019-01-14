2019: No vacancy in Abia, Ebonyi govt houses till 2023 – Groups

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki- A coalition of Igbo groups, Monday stated that there was no vacancy in Abia and Ebonyi states in the 2019 governorship elections as the incumbent Governors of both states, Okezie Ikpeazu and David Umahi would win their elections with landslide victory.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by Mazi Alex Okemiri, National President, World Igbo Youth Congress, Dr Helen Ogbonnaya, President, Southeast Women Professionals, Comrade Chidera Uduocha, Leader, Igbo Students movement, Uchechi Uduko, Forum of Biafra Agitators, the group advised the opposition political parties to look elsewhere knowing fully well that their candidates cannot will the forthcoming election within the south east zone of the country.

According to them, “We unanimously say without mincing words, that zoning formula favors Governor Ikpeazu and Umahi, as Opposition Parties in Abia and Ebonyi know that their Candidates cannot win in Abia and Ebonyi. There’s no Vacancy in Abia and Ebonyi Government houses till 2023.