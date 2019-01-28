2019: No ethnic group is superior to the other in Delta- Ogboru

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congrats, APC in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, Monday, promised to give equal treatment to all ethnic groups in the state, if elected, insisting that no ethnic group is superior to others.

Speaking at Agbor during his campaign rally in Ika South and Ika North East local government areas of the state, Ogboru said the era of election malpractice was over.

He said “I know that you seek change in Delta government house that’s why you all came here in your thousands. And this time there will be no rigging because rigging will not take them to government house.

“Once I come in, the era of thuggery will come to an end, there will be zero tolerance for thuggery and criminality.

“We believe that all Deltans are equal, so our government will give equal attention to all Deltans, no ethnic group is more superior to the other.

“Therefore, we are going to elect people who we can trust with our resources, and that is why we are returning President Mohammedu Buhari for second term because he will make sure the resources of Nigeria is safe.”