2019: Nigerians don’t need sleeping President like Buhari – Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians of voting age to elect a President with the energy to withstand the rigours of governance in the 2019 elections. This is even as Secondus blasted President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of sleeping rather than implementing policies and programmes to better the lots of Nigerians.

The PDP chairman stated this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while addressing a mammoth crowd at the PDP Presidential rally.

Accusing President Buhari of abandoning the business of governance, Secondus lamented the management of the economy by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government, blaming it for the hunger and crisis in the land.

“Do you know why the economy has collapsed? Do you know why the security has collapsed? The President you have now, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been sleeping. That is why there is no employment. The man sleeps every day. The economy is sleeping, the security is sleeping.

“We have a man with energy and which the whole world is waiting for to come on board on the 29th of May. A man that will work for 24 hours so that he can provide employment, and security for all, so that the economy can grow. The economy of this nation will get working again,” he said.

He also took a swipe at the federal government’s move on Monday to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, for alleged failure to declare his assets, adding that while the party was not against the fight against corruption, it however believes that due process of law must be followed.

“Without the judiciary, APC would have arrested all Nigerians (by now). They don’t understand, they don’t understand the constitution. You must follow due process.

“You want to fight corruption, follow due process. We are not against anti corruption, but you must follow due process. We are not in a military region and so they must follow due process,” he added.

On his part, Atiku reiterated his commitment to restructuring if elected into power even as he urged the people not to allow a repeat of what happened in Ekiti and Osun states to happen again in 2019.

“The most important thing is to restructure this country so that you can be in charge of your resources, health, education, etc.

“Don’t allow them to do what they did in Ekiti, Osun, Bauchi, Katsina, and even here in Ondo because they stole votes. I appeal to you to go out and vote. After voting, make sure that your votes count,” he said.

He urged the people to vote for PDP across all elective offices, saying the battle to rescue Nigeria is a task that must be done.

The rally was attended by prominent party chieftains, including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Special Duties Minister, Tanimu Turaki, PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Eddy Olafeso and the party candidate in the 2016 Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, among others.