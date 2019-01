By Godwin Etakibuebu

THE third evidence of the threat that selling and buying of votes constitute to free and fair election came directly from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Monday December 7, 2019. Listen to what the man said.

“A new method of vote buying is being devised. We have received credible information that some partisan actors are now going round buying up PVCs from voters or financially inducing them to collect the Voter Identification Numbers, VIN, on their PVCs.

“In some instances, telephone numbers and details of bank accounts of voters have been collected. By collecting the PVCs, their intention may be to deprive the voters of voting since no one can vote without the PVC.

“By collecting their phone numbers and bank details, the intention is to induce voters by electronic transfer of funds to their accounts since it will be difficult to buy votes at polling units. By collecting the VINs, they may be acting on the mistaken notion that our system can be hacked into and the card readers somehow preloaded ahead of election and compromised.

“We want to assure Nigerians that we are aware of the new tricks. It is a futile effort. We will work with the security agencies to deal with the violators of our electoral laws, including those who may be trying to compromise our staff responsible for making the PVCs available for collection by the legitimate voters.”

Let us move to the remaining two fear factors briefly.

[2] Under-aged voters:

This was revealed in Kano State very recently during an electioneering process when video cameras picked children below 15 years, some looking as young as seven to eight years old, voting. That became an evidence of under-aged voting in some parts of Nigeria. What can INEC do about that or how can INEC stop that? For me, it is almost a mission impossible for INEC to stop it for two reasons.

One, this was a crime perfected from “origin” when the under-aged were brought in through the process of registering as voters at the beginning of the “Registration Exercise” by crook politicians who have a clear understanding that politics is a game of numbers. How they [these crook politicians] were able to compromise the INEC officials who carried out that exercise is another story entirely. Suffice to admit that “the sin of under-aged voters had been sealed and delivered from origin”. There is nothing INEC can legally do to disqualify these “young voters” as long as they have their PVCs [not rejected by the machines] and properly captured and recognised by the card readers.

The second reason that INEC cannot do anything to reject the under-aged is the fact that technology has not advanced to the level where a machine has been manufactured to identify the age of a voter, but if there is one somewhere [which is not known to this writer], INEC is yet to be in possession of it. What this debacle leaves INEC with is a situation where even when it [INEC] smells a foul play, would be unable to do anything about it. Call it fait accompli, and you would not be far from the truth. Let us go for the third and last reason of the fear factor.

[3] Foreigners’ participation.

The scenario of foreigners voting in the incoming election, as it has been in the past, again, is a sin that had been perfected from the beginning. The process that created it is akin to that of under-aged voters that had been enumerated above. And this is more convenient and rampart in those parts of Nigeria where borders are extremely porous.

In the beginning when voters’ registration was on, the “fast and dubious” politicians made adequate arrangement with their friends, kin and kith from other countries that share borders with their states, ditto “buying or purchasing” those loose neighbours that money could buy and ferried them into the waiting hands of compromised INEC officials in Nigeria for registration.

With this malfeasance perfectly completed some years or months back, it would be easier for the head of a camel passing through the eye of a needle than for any INEC official presiding at the polling stations in the incoming election to stop any voter on the basis that he or she is a foreigner, not with the PVC identifying the person with all the biometrics concurring.

These are my three personal fear factors for the incoming elections. Yet, l wish Nigeria and Nigerians a free and fair election as well as a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Concluded

Mr. Etakibuebu, a veteran journalistand Radio Talk Show presenter, wrote from Lagos.