2019: Mimiko’s giant strides in Ifedore will speak for him – Adegbenro

– Hosts Mimiko, ZLP Excos

Ondo state Former commissioner for works and Director General of the Mimiko Senatorial Campaign Organisation, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, has said that the unprecedented achievements of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial district, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will speak for him in the 2019 elections.

Adegbenro made this declaration while hosting Dr Mimiko and the ZLP executives and leaders in Ilara-Mokin.

Dr. Mimiko was given a rousing welcome by the people.

In his address, Engr. Adegbenro said the gathering was organised to appreciate Dr. Mimiko for the numerous landmark achievements during his time as Ondo state governor, especially in Ifedore Local government area.

According to him “Dr. Mimiko started the community development projects in Ifedore Local government. The Public Service Training Institute, PSTI, established in our local government is an institution on its own.

” For the first time in the history of Ondo state, it was during Mimiko’s time that we had two commissioners from Ifedore and there is no community across the entire Local Government that did not feel the impact of Mimiko’s government. This is to menton a little of what he was able to do for our local government and its people”.

“Mimiko’s giant strides in Ifedore will speak for him in the 2019 elections. It is time for us to pay him back for the good works he did in our midst.” Adegbenro said.

In different remarks, the people attested to the pro-people and pro-poor policies and programmes of Mimiko as Ondo state governor, saying the state has never had it better since creation. They pledged their unflinching support at all times.

The ZLP Assembly candidate for Ifedore, Ajidahun, eulogised Mimiko saying he has no governor in the history of Ondo state has achieved so much like Mimiko did. He said the entire Ifedore will appreciate him with their votes.

“There is no governor in the history of Ondo that has done what you achieved in your 8 years in office. I urge you to take it sir that we are working in Ifedore and the election here is a done deal” He said.

Mimiko, in his response, equally appreciated the support he has always enjoyed from the people of Ifedore local government. He said his decisions in making policies and executing projects, as Governor, were taken in the greatest interest of the greatest number of the people.

He reassured them people of his commitment to pro-masses policies as he said he would push for better policies that will positively affect the lives of millions of people of Nigeria, if elected elected Senator.