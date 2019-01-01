2019: It’ll be a disservice to vote out Buhari, Al-Makura tells Nigerians

By David Odama

LAFIA- THE Nasarawa state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has said that it would be a huge disservice to the nation if Nigerians failed to give the Buhari administration the second chance to provide the country with the desired leadership by ensuring a free , fair and credible elections in 2019 as promised.

He also urged the people of the State to rediscover the value of patriotism, rededicate themselves to the task of rebuilding Nigeria even as the country prepares for another polls.

Al-Makura in a goodwill message urged the people of Nasarawa State to put the nation first noting that “the love of country is not a passing emotion, but a natural state of mind for all citizens”

According to the Governor, “people are naturally bound to their country of birth and it is a moral responsibility placed upon each citizen to protect, nurture and care about the fortunes of his village, state and country of origin adding citizens must collectively strive to willingly contribute in developing this country for generations unborn ”

Al-Makura implored the citizens of State to thank God for the gift of life noting that” life is a gift from the Almighty and the true essence of lives as individuals is to leave a lasting legacy and contribute the best while on earth, by enriching the lives of others and preserving the land of origin, where God placed them”

The Governor whose messege was issued by his Director General Communication Strategy and Press Affairs, Yakubu Laimai noted that, as the Nation faces a historic election to determine the destiny and future of the country, all Nigerians, particularly the people of Nasarawa State must embrace 2019 with renewed love for one another.