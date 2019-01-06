2019: Islamic scholar calls on electorate to vote credible leaders

Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq, an Islamic Scholar, has called on the electorate to vote credible leaders at all levels in the forthcoming general elections in order to fast track the development of the country.

Siddeeq made the call on Sunday in Abuja at a lecture to mark the 16th anniversary of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society.

In a lecture titled “Evolving purposeful leadership through corruption free elections”, he stressed the need to elect leaders with the fear of God and passion to develop the country.

The Islamic scholar urged the electorate to vote for leaders based on their capabilities and not their political party, religion or ethnic consideration.

“We should strive to vote for credible leaders at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

“We should avoid voting for our leaders based on their political parties like we witnessed in 2015, ” he said.

He also called on the electoral umpire, security agencies and the media to be non-partisan in the discharge of their duties during the elections in order to have credible elections.

ALSO READ: Political standoffs will not affect policy continuity in Nigeria – CEO Rand Merchant Bank

Earlier, Alhaji Olayinka Balogun, Special Assistant to the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, said good leadership was vital to addressing the security challenges in the country.

In a lecture titled “Leadership, Security and Governance in Islam”, Balogun emphasised the need for Nigerians to live together in peace and support the government in addressing security challenges in the country.

He said that Islam as a religion preaches peace, unity and good neighbourliness.

Imam Adeyemi Fuad, National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque in his remarks said that Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society through its various programmes had been promoting peace, education and national development.

He said that the Islamic Society which was established 16 years ago had been in at the forefront of providing Islamic and Quranic education and propagating the tenets of Islam. (NAN)