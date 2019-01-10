2019: INEC expresses concern over unclaimed PVCs in Oyo, Osun

By Ola Ajayi

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, expressed concern over unclaimed Permanent Voter’s Cards totaling 1, 004, 577 by registered voters in Oyo State.

Similarly, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, has disclosed that a total of 428,446 Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, are yet to be collected in Osun State out of 1,681,930.

The Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mutiu Agboke said out of the 2,934, 107 registered voters in the state, only 1,958,069 have collected their permanent voter cards.

Mr. Agboke said this, yesterday, at the inaugural meeting of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, in Ibadan.

While calling on eligible voters who had registered for the cards to take the advantage of another available opportunity to claim their cards, he advised security agencies to ensure adequate security for all adhoc staff, INEC offices, and election materials.

Similarly, the Osun REC, Mr. Agbaje, who disclosed that the commission has concluded arrangements to take PVCs to the rural areas for collection by their owners, stated that the collection would take place between Wednesday 16 and Monday 21st January.

He made this known in Osogbo while briefing journalists on the preparation of the commission ahead of the next month’s general elections.

Agbaje said: “I want to particularly urge the political parties’ leaders, contestants and their followers to shun all acts that could hinder the smooth conduct of the elections such as the use of thugs to disrupt the electoral process, snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation of election officials, vote buying, among other electoral vices.

“It is necessary to remind the general public that when the number of registered voters in the polling units where polls are cancelled due to irregularities in any election is more than the difference between the leading candidate and the first runner up, the election will be declared inconclusive and supplementary election conducted in the cancelled polling units to determine the winner of the election.”