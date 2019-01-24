2019 Imo guber: Okorocha, Uzodimma battle again

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The battle of who controls the structure of the Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken a different dimension with the expulsion of Imo APC governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma, by Dan Nwafor-led executive.

APGA campaign billboards in Abia targeted for destruction, Nkwonta alleges

Nwafor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, adding that the decision was taken as a result of alleged anti-party activities by Uzodimma.

This is coming days after the Marcellenius Nlemigbo, caretaker committee chairman, instituted by the National chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole recommended that the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, should be expelled from APC, for anti-party activities.

According to Nwafor, the expulsion of Uzodimma was considered by his ward chairman in Omuma, Oru East local government area, by Mr. Emmanul Nwaosigwe.

According to a letter presented by Nwafor, obtained by Vanguard, it said, “This is to inform you that All Progressives Congress, APC, Omuma ward of Oru East local government area in the state, has expelled Senator Hope Uzodimma from the party due to certain inordinate and anti party activities perpetuated by him and his cohorts.

“The Imo state working committee, SWC, of our great party has examined the process and procedures of the sanction on Senator Hope Uzodimma by his ward and as affirmed by the local government organ of the party in Oru East.

“Conclusively, the state Working Committee satisfied with the procedures and decision of Omuma ward, hereby affirmed the expulsion order as well.”

He further said: “Based on a petition dated 4th of January 2019 signed by one Fred Nwanojuo against you which borders mainly on anti party activities and also on the expulsion of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“The APC, in Omuma ward hereby approve the recommendation of the disciplinary committee and accordingly you are hereby expelled from our great party this serve as a lesson to other as nobody is bigger than the party.”