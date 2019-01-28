2019 Imo guber: I’m not ready to pay for votes – Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governorship candidate of the Accord Party, AP, Ikedi Ohakim, Monday said that he would not pay money to anybody in order to vote for him during the election.

Ohakim disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Collins Ughallaa.

Ohakim, said that those who sold their votes last fours years are now crying. He added that, there is “too much hunger in the land” and that the people should not allow themeslves to be deceived by collecting money and voting against their conscience.

Ohakim started by saying, “Have you asked yourself why they still give you money for your votes if they were just going to write the results? They do that because truly your votes count but you are the one to decide if it counts for good or whether you would keep yourself in bondage of bad leadership.

“I have heard those making claims about writing results in their favour and I tell you that such practice is no longer obtainable in present day Nigeria.

“We have gone beyond 1999 when we were still fresh to the idea of democracy. Today we have our smartphones and we can even transmit the results straight from the polling booths and determine if there were manipulations with the figures.”

On his final decision on the issue of vote buying, the former governor of Imo state said: “Many people are getting billions ready to buy your votes. They would tell you that your vote doesn’t count, so just collect money and vote their people. Why are they concerned that you vote for them if your vote doesn’t count ?

“The decision to enjoy good governance is yours to make. Ikedi Ohakim is not ready to pay anybody to vote for him, but I urge you to collect their money and make the right choice.”

Ohakim said that some of the negative impacts of vote buying resulted to “serious hunger in the land.” He added that, My roadshows have opened me eyes to how bad it really is. It is worse than I had imagined, worse than anybody would have ever imagined.

“To your face you would see people begging for money to feed. Hunger has been weaponized and unleashed on my people.

“The hunger and poverty was designed to break us as Ndi Igbo and turn us into who we are not. Ndi Igbo are proud people. We are a Royal Lineage. We are not beggars. These designs of artificial poverty and hunger is being used to break our resolute Igbo spirit but we must not let them succeed.”