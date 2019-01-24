2019: Govt should address issues relating to education, health, others— Nigerian women

By Ebun Sessou

As year 2019 kicks off in earnest, Nigerians are optimistic that there will be some positive changes in all sectors of the economy in order for businesses and investments to thrive. In their submission, some Nigerians especially women, noted that they are expecting the government to address some of the issues begging for attention.

Issues emanating from different sectors of the country including health, entertainment, business, maritime, legal, among others, as learnt by Woman’s Own, must be addressed if the country must move forward.

As expected, year 2019 is significant because of the forthcoming general elections and Nigerians are expected to choose genuine leaders to lead them to prosperity. The electorate would decide on who has the best vision for the country going forward.

Education

Speaking on the expectation in the education sector, Dr Dolapo Ogunbawo, an educationist with over 40 years experience said, the government should consider education a priority.

According to her: “Education is the benchmark of any nation. Even our economic achievement is dependent on how good our education system is. Government must see the importance of education, they must value and put money into it. What is being given as budget for our education is too insignificant.

“I expect government to be ready to commit more money to education. We have the manpower outside. Majority of those making waves abroad are Nigerians. However, we have to start small as we do not have to throw away our present crop of teachers, but to refine them.

“When we address the issue of education as important and government commits money into it, the eduaction sector would be revamped, especially in our universities and colleges of education, and if we put the right people in the right places, they will start producing good products. But even those good products still need retraining.

“Think about development in the last five years, it is so rapid. So the retraining of teachers has to continue.

“Again, education is important. It is vital to our country’s development. We cannot turn our faces away from education. Every Nigerian needs to be concerned about the standard of education. Our solution will not come from Japan, Singapore or Germany, it will come from us. It has to be homegrown to be sustainable,” she said.

Business

On business, Director -General, Lagos Trade Fair International, Mrs. Lucy Omasefe Ajayi, said: “The expectation for the year 2019 especially for the agency is to fix the 5Km road leading into the Trade Fair Complex, bring the annual Lagos International Trade Fair back to the complex and concession part of the Trade Fair Complex,” she noted.

On how this would impact the country, she said:”It will go a long way to boost commerce and trade since the government is diversifying into trade and not relying solely on oil and gas. Of course that will translate into more revenue for the government for a better Nigeria.

Aviation

Dr Ola Brown, Executive Director, Flying Doctors, said: “I am excited about 2019 because I know that whichever party wins, there are leaders on all sides that feel strongly that the time for healthcare reform across West Africa is now, and Nigeria should lead these reforms. For every $1 investment made in health care, the economy receives $2 as return. A better economic and social investment would be hard to find,” she concluded.

Health

For Mrs. Ebunoluwa Anozie: Cancer Care Specialist, the expecation from government is to have peaceful and credible election.

“My expectations in 2019 are peaceful and credible elections while being hopeful that whoever emerges president already has plans to move the country forward in the midst of recession. My prayer is to see huge improvement in both health and education sectors. I am expecting our leaders to lead us with utmost integrity devoid of corruption. We need to get back our lost glory.

Politics

Looking at the political circle, Mrs. Victoria Soji, said: “I expect peaceful, free and fair elections. I would not know if there would be a change in style of government and if there is none, I expect a tightening of the belt in terms of the economy. I expect an increase in the scale of infrastructure development because that is the only way the government can open up the economy and attract local and foreign investments.

Entertainment

A gospel artiste, Ada Ehi said: “My expectations for myself is always to be more and impact much more, having much more is undeniable, impact always preludes that. For Nigeria, I pray and hope that the people will experience true and lasting change, and we can be hopeful again to dream and to have the necessary platforms to pursue our dreams without needing to put our integrity and conscience on the line each time.

Legal

Mrs. Fatimah Wunuola, in her response, stated: “The legal institution in Nigeria would be busy this year as so many election tribunals would be begging for attention. Many politicians would patronise lawyers this year due to the outcome of the elections.