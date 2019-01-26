2019: God has guaranteed victory for APC, Buhari – Akpabio

…As S’west Presidential support committee inaugurates exco in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE south west zone of the of the presidential support committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its zonal executive members as well as state coordinators in the geo-political zone, which will be headed by Senator Ajayi Boroffice.



The event presided over by the national coordinator of the committee, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was held at the Premier Hotel in Ibadan.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State, pleaded for unity among the new executive members, just as he promised to give full support to all support groups and to ensure that the efforts of all stakeholders did not go unrewarded when the APC Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected.

He called on all members of the party across the country to support the noble cause, maintaining that the opposition must not be allowed to return to rule the country, thereby slowing down the progress recorded by the present administration.



“We must not allow the looters back to our treasury. They are desperate, but we shall overcome them.”

“God has guaranteed victory for the APC in 2019. All along, we have seen a man committed to change, the opposition may say what they like, but the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari is still intact.”

“President Buhari happens to be among the leaders that comes once in a generation. By the time he ends his second tenure, Nigeria would have been a disciplined country.

He highlighted efforts of the President Buhari led government in the petroleum, power sector, noting that no state has been short-changed in his administration irrespective of their political affiliations.