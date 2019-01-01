2019: Fresh pressure for sharia law, attack on party chairman, others imminent – Bishop Isong

By Ike Uchechu Kwu(Calabar)

The General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International, CCCI, Bishop Dr. Gospel Emmah Isong, has predicted that Nigeria will witness a fresh pressing for the reintroduction of sharia law and Islamic control in some states of Nigeria.

Bishop Isong also prophesied that a certain party chairman will come under attack, while a new group will emerge, deceiving people that heaven does not exist.

Isong made the remark in prophesies reeled out to mark the cross over 2019.

On the governor of Cross River state, the bishop prophesied that Gov. Ben Ayade of is going to face a tough battle of his life in his re-election bid to enable him lead the state as governor for second term.

He said: “The Lord said, always pray for the flag of Nigeria. The Lord said

there are some problems on the flag, green-white-green. There is a spiritual history and as we continually pray, that yoke on the nation which is in the flag shall be broken.

“A new group will arrive this year just like last year, a group arose and turned against tithe and offering and this year, a new group shall arise, teaching that there is no heaven and that heaven is not real and many will be deceived but be watchful.” Isong maintained.

Speaking further, he said that there was going to be agitation in certain quarters for the re-introduction of Sharia law in some parts of the country.

His words, “There will be further pressing for Sharia law, Islamic control

especially from states in Nigeria, it will become a form of distraction but the fire will be quenched by prayer.

He also stressed that Gov. Ben Ayade was going to stiff opposition where he will be challenged by other gladiators vying the seat of governor.

According to him, “Gov. Ayade will be given a hot challenge. Never has he fought such battle in his life. But this will wrestle and wake up the lion in him.”

Isong who is also the National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, advised the people of Cross River state to fervently pray and fast to avert the state being thrown into a mourning mood.

The PFN scribe urged clerics from other faiths to pray fervently for the Nigerian flag, (the green white green) which, according to him, has some yoke that are needed to be broken so as to pave way for the prosperity of the nation.

Isong urged Nigerians to, as a matter of necessity, pray for a certain state party chairman who is likely to come under a serious attack.

Adding that such attack will not only be limited to that party chairman but will also be extended to many state party chairmen who will also come under heavy physical attack in 2019.