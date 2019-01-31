2019 Elections: We will curtail foreign intrusion – Buratai

… Establish FOB On Mambilla Plateau

By Femi Bolaji

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigeria Army, NA, in synergy with other security agencies are to look out for foreign intruders, that might want to corrupt the electoral process.

Buratai made the disclosure at the commissioning of Forward Operational Base, FOB, for the third Division of the NA in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba state

Buratai who said the FOB was established to help combat security threats, capable of jeopardizing the territorial integrity of the nation, assured that the influx of refugees into the Mambilla Plateau due to the crisis in neighbouring Cameroon, would not truncate the electoral process.

He also told politicians to avoid taking undue advantage of the humanitarian situation, and warned that the Army would not tolerate any act inimical to the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Governor Darius Ishaku on his part, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the foresight, to ensure that Taraba remains a safe place for all and sundry.

Sardauna Local government is situated on the Mambilla Plateau, and shares boundary with the Republic of Cameroon.