2019 elections: Nobody has the mandate to speak for Ijaws – IWC President

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- AGAINST the backdrop of purported endorsements of some political parties and candidates by a section of some socio-political groups, the President of Ijaw Women Connect, IWC, Mrs Rosemary Graham-Naingba, has stated that “no one has been appointed in a collective Ijaw fora to negotiate our position.”

According Graham-Naingba, in a statement, those endorsing candidates and parties are not doing it for the collective interest of the people but for their selfish gains, adding that no one individual or group can negotiate the destinies of the Ijaw people.

Her words: “Elections are around the corner, let no one thinks your folly jingles and media rantings will save the day. As a people we know what we want. Nigeria must be restructured as that is the peanaca to our peaceful co-existence.

“But let it be made known to those who takes pleasure in collecting peanuts and eats from the crumbs of politicians in exchange of our common wealth, destroying the futures of million of Niger Deltans for their own selfish gains, that it will not be business as usual, because we will resist them with everything we have.

“We need a clean environment for the Niger Delta. Ogoni has been scammed with clean up yet nothing has happened. Thousands of Ijaw communities needs to be cleaned up. Our rivers are polluted due to oil exploitation and exploration activities, our health situation is at high risk, our livelihood is gone as no aqua life anymore.

“Instead to demand for peace, let us collectively demand for justice first. When you served justice you get peace. Let us be mindful of the roles we play because posterity will judge each and every one of us according to our deeds and services to our people.”