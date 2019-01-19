2019 Elections: Lagos East Women to hold walk for Osinowo, other APC Candidates

The women’s wing of the Bayo Osinowo Campaign Organization, otherwise known as ‘ Pepperito Women’ will on Saturday February 2, 2019 stage a colourful walk to mobilize massive support for the All Progressives Congress, Senatorial Candidate, Lagos East,Hon. Bayo Osinowo, and other candidates of the party vying for electoral positions as enshrined in the district.

The walk which will feature lots of amazing and fun-filled activities to attract passer-by and onlookers will also wear a ‘roadshow’ outing.

The roadshow will further expand the scope of the walk, to engage the populace in a casual way, market our party’s candidates and create synergy between the electorate and the All Progressives Congress.

This was made known today in a statement released by the Director of Women Affairs, Bayo Osinowo Campaign Organization, Mrs Kafilat Ogbara.

According to the statement, the director noted that the walk is pivotal to be held in the district, as the All Progressives Congress,senatorial coordinator, Hon. Bayo Osinowo is a man of many parts, who cares about the progress of women, highly gender sensitive and believe that ‘Every Woman Counts’.

She further posited the colourful walk is aimed at selling the plans of the party’s various candidates to the electorate, which in turn will help to prepare their minds to vote for the All Progressives Congress.

She noted that the walk will attract influential women, who have excelled in their various endeavors, adding that participation in the solidarity walk is still opened for interested persons.

If interested to walk , she enjoined women in the district, and other female related bodies to contact women coordinators of Team Pepper in their various local governments or call 08023153750, 08033436151 for further information.

The converging point for the walk is the headquarters of the Bayo Osinowo Campaign Organization, Kosofe, Lagos, assembly time 7am, while take-off time is 8am.