2019 Elections: Ladi Adebutu/Kashamu Buruji PDP factions hold unification rally in Ota

Aimed at ensuring unity and cohesion in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government, Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, towards the 2019 General Elections, yesterday, held a unification rally in the city by the factions of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, popularly called “Lado” Group and that of Senator Kashamu Buruji of “Omo Ilu” Group.

Recall that Lado Faction and Omo Ilu Group of the PDP were fighting over the candidatures for all the elective positions in the state.

The case is currently before a court of competent jurisdiction, which will determine the authentic faction between the two for the 2019 general elections.

However, a meeting was held between the two factions at the residence of Chief Alani Akinde where the leaders, it was gathered agreed to unite so that the PDP could win the two assembly constituencies in Ado-Odo Ota, the House of Representatives and the Ogun West Senatorial seat, which Omo Ilu Faction zoned to Ado-Odo Ota, and which Ladi Faction zoned to Yewa South.

Speaking to journalists at the rally, Chairman of Lado Faction of the PDP in the local government, Alhaji Kabiru Salako said, “The leaders of the PDP in Ado Odo Ota feel that we are one and we can work together. We told our people that we need to come together and we call the rally “Unification Rally.

“We want the people to know that the PDP in Ado Odo Ota is now one and we are working towards winning in the 2019 general elections.

“We have agreed and we have signed an MOU that we will collapse into any group that wins the election,” he said.

The factional Chairman revealed that the factions would abide by the ruling of the court, which is expected before the end of January, 2019, and that the PDP is already an accepted