2019 elections is not about individual, but future of Nigeria – Ex Katsina Gov.

A former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has urged the people of the state to massively vote for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Shema made the call on Sunday in Katsina during the flag-off of campaign for the Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assemblies Candidates of the party in the state.

“We should come out en mass to vote for PDP candidates at all levels.

“Whatever they give you collect it and vote for PDP candidate who loves you,” he said.

In his remarks, the Katsina PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke said he would make security his top priority, if elected.

“We are going to focus attention and address insecurity during the first 100 days of my administration,” he said.

Danmarke also said that his government would abolish payment of school fees, provide free healthcare, almajiri feeding programne and foreign scholarships to the state students.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole: Atiku can only go to Dubai, we need a president who can go anywhere

He further said that his administration would make fertilizers available and affordable to farmers in the state, if elected.

He also pledged to implement pension scheme for retirees in the state.

The governorship candidate said he had a lot of plans for youth and women empowerment to make them self-reliant.

“We need your support and commitment to be able to defeat the APC at all levels during the elections,” he said.

News men report that flags were presented to the governorship candidate, three Senatorial, House of Representatives and State assembly candidates at the event.

The campaign was attended by thousands of party supporters from across the state.(NAN)