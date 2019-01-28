2019 elections: Customs to prevent illegal arms, ammunition entry into Nigeria

With barely few weeks before the general elections, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it will leave no stone unturned to prevent the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition into the country.

News men report that the elections are scheduled to hold in February and March.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (Rtd) said this at a news conference to mark the 2019 International Customs Day (ICD) in Abuja on Monday.

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) set aside January 26 of every year to celebrate the ICD in order to draw attention of the global community toward a particular aspect of customs’ functions.

The day is set aside also for customs administrations to highlight its activities, challenges, achievements, and potential for national consciousness and greater support.

Ali explained that the NCS under his leadership would put all necessary strategy in place to ensure no illegal weapons entered the country.

He said that if such weapons eventually found their way into the country, they would definitely be seized at the point of entry.

“We will make sure that weapons or any tools used by hoodlums for their nefarious activities will never find their way in.

“We are members of security committee of the forthcoming general elections and as a member we have a role to play to ensure hitch free polls.

Meanwhile, the customs boss said that the statutory roadblock by customs officers and men on the highways was still in place.

He said that there was never a time the service banned such roadblocks but it only stopped illegal roadblocks.

According to him, such roadblocks are put in place for officers and men to carry out routine checks during operation. (NAN)