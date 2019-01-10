2019 Elections: Buhari is key to Nigeria’s prosperity, Chimezie tells his constituents

Mr Darlington Chimezie, Imo Assembly candidate on the platform of Action Alliance (AA), on Thursday drummed support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

News men report that Chimezie, a Real Estate mogul and philanthropist turned politician, is running for the Ikeduru State Constituency in the House of Assembly.

He told NAN in Abuja that Buhari’s integrity and character was unequalled.

He called on his constituents not to be deceived by any politician for selfish reasons.

The Ikeduru-born politician urged his people to demonstrate their love for him by voting for Buhari as president and Uche Nwosu as governor.

“I have told my people to show their love for me by supporting Buhari and Nwosu irrespective of party affiliations.

“We are no longer following party but individuals, therefore, we have confidence in Buhari and Nwosu,’’ he said.

Chimezie, who promised his people better live if elected, said that only a chain of the Buhari, Nwosu and himself would reposition the economy of Nigeria, Imo and Ikeduru.

He restated his determination to change the narrative of politics, which was no longer the trend, saying that it was time to put smile on the faces of his constituents.

Chimezie said that his ambition was born out of his love and sincere commitment to the development of his people, whom, he had contributed immensely to their progress even as a non-politician.

According to him, only tested and trusted persons like Buhari, Uche Nwosu and himself can deliver on their promises.

He descried as deceit what he called the “falsehood of some politicians’’ whose duty was not to serve the people, adding that time had come for inclusive governance. (NAN)