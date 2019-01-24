2019 elections: Blind, lepers to use guides at polling booths, — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the blind, lepers and other people living with disability will be allowed to go to the polling booths with their guides during the elections.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, Adamawa’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, made this known in Yola on Thursday at a one day sensitisation forum for persons living with disability.

Gaidam said that other visually-impaired voters would also be provided with magnifying glasses as was done during the 2018 Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

‘‘We are calling on People Living with Disabilities who have not collected their Permanent Voter Cards to endeavour to do so.

‘‘Also, the blind, lepers, aged people and pregnant women can come to the polling booth with their guides.’’

On hate speech and thuggery, Gaidam lauded politicians in the state for the violence-free campaigns so far.

He, however, said he had noticed some hate speeches by some misguided politicians, especially on radio stations in the state.