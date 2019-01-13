2019 elections are about the survival of Nigeria – Ortom

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that the coming 2019 general elections would be about the survival of Nigeria as a united, indivisible and prosperous country.

The governor, who regretted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had failed to enthrone and guarantee peace, security and unity among the people, noted that never in the history of Nigeria had the people been so divided.

Speaking at the PDP campaign rallies in Vandeikya and Ushongo local government areas of the state, Governor Ortom urged leaders of the APC in the state to stop harassing Benue people with threats to use federal might to rig the coming election.

Vote for only PDP candidates – Gov. Ortom

“The APC is not campaigning, all they do is to threaten that they will use federal might to announce results in Benue, but they easily forget that might lies with the citizens.

“For us in the PDP we are prepared to reposition the country. Our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the wherewithal to move the country forward, let’s support him and all PDP candidates to get the country working again,” Ortom said.

Addressing the gathering, former Governor Gabriel Suswam urged the people to reward Governor Ortom with a second term for demonstrating uncommon courage and resilience against herdsmen killings in the state.

“Ortom is a man of courage who dumped a ruling party for the opposition for the sake of his people, we must all vote him and all the PDP candidates in the interest of our survival as a people.” Suswam stated.