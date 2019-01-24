2019 election: Osinowo canvasses support for Buhari

By Ebun Sessou

Lagos East Senatorial District candidate, Mr Bayo Osinowo, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on residents of Kosofe , in Lagos State and its environs to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, in the forthcoming general elections.

Osinowo, who made the call during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos, extol the virtues of Buhari and the leading party, saying he(Buhari) had been able to move the country forward since he assumed office as President.

He also commended the national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that his contributions and those of other leaders, had made the South-West states known for progress, since the days of late Moshood Abiola.

Canvassing for their votes, he said , “We appeal to all CDAs CDCs, students, youths, market men and women to keep supporting the progressives. Without you, we are nothing and cannot achieve anything. Please open your eye when casting your votes and when votes are being counted.

” My interest is to help humanity more at the senate and I want to assure everyone of the dividends of democracy. I will not disappoint your trust in me,” he said.

He however, urged the people to vote rightly in order to reduce the number of void votes during elections, even as he explained that the use of town hall campaign strategy was to get closer to the people and to know their needs.

In his remarks, representative of Kosofe Constituency II, in Lagos State Assembly,Mr Tunde Braimoh, said that the APC had done a lot for Lagosians, be they indigenes or not, boasting that more dividends of democracy was still in the pipeline.

Also in his remark, the Chairman, Tactical Committee of Mr. Bayo Osinowo Campaign Organisation,

Mr Sanai Agunbiade, said that his principal had helped a lot of people at the state level, adding that his aspiration for Senate would bring more fortune to the people.

Agunbiade, who is also the Majority Leader of the Lagos Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency I ,in Lagos East, therefore, urged the people to engage in representative government.