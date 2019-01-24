2019 election is about the candidate, not the party –Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of Delta Central senatorial district has said that 2019 general elections are not about the political party but about the candidates and what they represent.

Omo-Agege stated this when the joint campaign train of himself and an APC House of Representative hopeful, Rev Francis Waive, visited Okwagbe, Oviri Olomu, Agbon Olomu, Ohwahwa, Ovwudokpokpo and Olomu communities in Ughelli South, Delta State.

At Olomu ward 11, he stated that the election is not about the PDP or APC or any other political party but about those who love the Urhobo nation.

The Obarisi of Urhoboland who used the platform to give an account of his stewardship to the people spoke on his empowerment programs as well as bills he sponsored. He urged the people to take advantage of the several projects which President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has executed in the district and key into the possibility of having an Urhobo as a ranking senator by voting for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the general elections.

He reeled out some of the strategic completed and ongoing projects by President Buhari’s led administration in Urhobo land, stressing that the completion of the railway project will open up Delta state for business.

“The railway project was abandoned by the past administration. But as a Senator, I can tell you that I persuaded President Buhari to complete the project and all the overhead bridges”. The Senator also stressed that it was Buhari’s administration that worked hard to ensure that the pension of DSC workers was paid as well as put in motion, the resuscitation of the steel plant.

He recalled that the Sapele-Agbor Federal highway was also abandoned for a long time by PDP led administration, but with the coming of President Buhari, the construction of the road has started and work is progressing very fast.

Omo-Agege urged the Urhobos to vote massively for President Buhari if they want more projects and the completion of the ongoing federal project in the state. According to him, “if you want me to go back to the Senate as a ranking Senator, then you must cast your vote for President Buhari.”

While urging the people to vote massively for Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru for the governorship of the state, he also called on the people of Udu, Ughelli North and South Federal constituency to vote for the APC House of Rep candidate, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive for the House of Representative, adding that with him in the Senate and Rev. Waive in House of Reps, so much would be achieved.

The Senator also called on the people of Ughelli south to vote for Prince Uhrorho Koyoyo for the House of Assembly to work with Chief Great Ogboru for the good of the Urhobo nation.

Speaking also, Rev Francis Waive noted that “Urhobo have gone beyond looking for a Senator but for a ranking senator”, adding that the time for Urhobo to grab the opportunity of leadership in the Senate has come.

In the entourage of Sen. Omo-Agage were the leader of the Elder Advisory Council of the Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Council, Chief Samuel Oteheri, the State Vice Chairman of the APC Delta Central Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor and many other party leaders.