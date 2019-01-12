2019 Election: Bauchi Npower beneficiaries declare support for Buhari, Gov. Abubakar

Some Npower beneficiaries in Bauchi State have declared their support for the re-election of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.

The beneficiaries, consisting of N/Agro, N/teach, N/health, N/tax, N/build and Npower creative, declared their support when they thronged Abubakar Tafawa- Balewa stadium in Bauchi on Saturday to welcome the President to the state.

The president was in the state to formally welcome into the All Progressives Congress (APC), some defectors from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the leader of the group, Mr Yusuf Sani, said the group came out to show their unflinching support for re-election of the President Buhari and the state governor as a sign of their appreciation.

“This group you see here are Npower beneficiaries of both 2016 and 2017.

“We are here to show our utmost support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar for their re-election in this coming election.

“We are happy and we also appreciate the President for introducing this wonderful programme.

“We also want to appreciate him for extending the year of engagement of 2016 batch A beneficiaries.

“Their contract was supposed to be terminated November last year, but they have received December salary,” he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, the Npower state ambassador, Mr Musa Bayaro, said the group was 100 per cent in support of Buhari and Abubakar’s re-election, and would vote for the duo, come the general elections in February.

“I want to reiterate our unwavering support for the re-election of President Buhari,aa well as the Bauchi State governor.

“We are 100 per cent behind their re-election and that is why we will mobilize our people to come out and vote for them during the general elections.

“I am therefore using this opportunity to also urge every citizen of this country to vote the All Progressives Congress because I believe with President Buhari in charge, the party can do so many good things for the country,” Bayaro said.