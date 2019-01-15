2019: Edo INEC receives 4,637 ballot boxes – REC

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – EDO State office of the Independent National Electoral commission(INEC), has disclosed that it has taken delivery 4, 637 ballot boxes ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Administrative Secretary of the Commission in Edo State, Mr Ntuir Richard announced this Tuesday in Benin during an interactive session with religious leaders in Benin.

Ntui who briefed the religious leaders on the preparedness of INEC ahead of the general elections, said more ballot boxes and other non sensitive materials were also being expected by the Commission.

He said a committee have been constituted to recruit ad-hoc staff for the elections, adding that the constitution of the committee was to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

He said, ” INEC does not have enough staff to conduct the elections hence the need for ad-hoc staff. We are going to recruit ad-hoc staff from Federal establishments and Federal tertiary institutions.,” he said.

He disclosed that of the 91 registered political parties in the country, 26 were fielding candidates for various positions in the state.

Also speaking, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, the INEC National Commissioner Supervising Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers, said the interactive session was to formerly acquaint the religious leaders on the level of preparedness towards the general elections and to seek for special prayers.

Agbamuche-Mbu said ” the commission is aware of the voters education support you give tbrough messages during your worship which has great influence on your followers.

” For this we say thank you for making our work light as we discharge our constitutional mandate,” she said.

Mallam Yusuf Bako, the state chairman, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, however, expressed concern over the abuse of social media by Nigerians.

Bako said “social media is a major challenge we are facing now as a nation. we are using it to destroy ourselves. so we want you to find a way to check this challenge,”

He urged the public to verify any information gathered from the social media to prevent the spread of fake news before, during and after the general elections.

Mr Humphrey Iriabe, the State Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said that CAN would mobilise Christians to participate actively in the upcoming general elections

Iriabe said” we have concluded plans to meet with all our youths to tell them how important they are to the growth of the nation and also tell them to prepare themselves for leadership positions in future.

According to him “we will continue to preach against electoral violence”.