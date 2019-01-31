2019: Don’t break your promise of credible polls, CAN tells Buhari

By Luminous Jannamike

Christian Association Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to translate his promises of a free, fair and credible 2019 elections to reality through the prevention of violence and other electoral malpractices.

This charge to the President was contained in a five-point communiqué issued by CAN at the end of its first quarter meeting of 2019 held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The communiqué signed by CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, warned that the resurgence of insecurity in the Northeast portends danger for the forthcoming general elections if efforts at curtailing it are not stepped up.

It reads in part: “The Association however observes that the present efforts of the government in providing security is not yielding the needed results as wanton killings have continued, especially in some States in the northern part of the country.

“Boko Haram appeared to have resurrected again, decimating communities in Borno and Yobe States in particular, and not sparing soldiers. This resurgence of insecurity in the Northeast portends danger for the forthcoming general elections if efforts at curtailing it are not increased. Many voters might be disenfranchised from voting.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous reassurance that all will be done by the government to make the forthcoming general elections free, fair and credible. We at the same time implore Mr. President to make sure that all these promises are transformed into reality through concrete efforts that would prevent violence and other electoral malpractices.

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police and other security agents not to make themselves available to be used for rigging or any form of electoral malpractice by the politicians.

“No voter or election observer must be intimidated or harassed throughout the period of the election. We equally urge politicians to run away from vote buying while the electorates should not allow anybody to buy their votes. If you sell your vote, you sell your future.

“We urge all Nigerians to continue praying fervently for peaceful and credible elections in our country and to walk circumspectly.”

On the fight against corruption, the communiqué cautioned President Buhari against pursuing his anti-corruption agenda in disregard of due process.

“We however caution that efforts geared towards stamping out corruption from Nigeria must follow due process of the law while the independence of each arm of government for peace and harmony in the society must be well maintained,” it said.