2019: Delta Speaker’s aide in London, canvasses support for Atiku, Okowa, Oborevwori, others

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-COUNTDOWN to the 2019 general elections, Special Adviser to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Daniel Iwrighen, yesterday addressed Deltans and Nigerians in the diaspora, canvassing support for the election the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his boss, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.



Addressing the people who converged at an African restaurant in Woolwich Arsena, London, Iwrighen said the PDP is better positioned now more than ever before to take Nigeria out of its present sorry state occasioned by the poor economic policies of the President Mohammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress, APC led government.

According to him, the APC government has in the last three years plus ruin Nigeria’s economy, urging Nigerians and Deltans in the diaspora and at home to cast their votes for the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has in the last three years plus transformed the State in term of basic infrastructures and created jobs for thousands of unemployed youths through his SMART agenda, he said the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has also provided good representation for the people of Okpe State constituency.



While saying Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has empowered many of his constituents and non constituents alike, Ivwrighen who is leader in Okuokoko community said; “in addition, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has given scholarship to many indigent students within and outside the constituency.

“Chief Sheriff Oborevwori did not start his philanthropic works today, he has been doing it long before he was elected into the State House of Assembly.

“I therefore call on all of you, my brothers and sisters in the diaspora and at home to support the election of Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon Evelyn Oboro for Senate, Chief Efe Afe for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency and all other PDP candidates”.