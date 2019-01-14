2019: Commissioner urges parents to guide children against violence

Amidst growing political violence in Kwara, the state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Taibat Ahmed, has urged parents to guide their children to shun violence during political campaigns.

The commissioner said in an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Ilorin that the current trend of violent politicking in the state was worrisome and uncalled for.

“It is time for it to stop. Kwara is known as a place of peace and harmony and we have been living together in peace, so election campaign should not be a reason for violence and attack,

“Many people hide under the name of politics to display their madness and personal hatred, which should not be tolerated

“The incident of Sunday inter-party fight, which resulted in damaging of properties and causing injuries on innocent people, is sad and unfair.

“Parents should talk to their children to stop this barbaric act and allow peace to reign,” Ahmed said.