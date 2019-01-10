2019 Campaign: PDP will alarm oppositions with votes, victory – Macaulay

With daggers drawn by political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has indicated their readiness to met jaw chattering defeat on their opponents.

Their readiness, displayed in Isoko North Local Government Area with a show of strength through a mammoth crowd which graced the party’s campaign rally held in Ozoro, according to political observers, is signal enough of the party’s poise, for the polls.

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, in an address during the rally, said the party’s victory will be monumental adding that all political projectors will agree to that projection.

Macaulay while citing his projections from history and current political variables stated that Isoko Nation is even better positioned to dish out record breaking votes for the party’s victory.

According to him, “Isoko Nation is not known for talks. We are known for delivering the figures. Isoko is a PDP nation. We have never failed. We will do it again.”

He also underscored the need for all voters to defend their votes by ensuring results are declared before leaving their polling units.

The veteran labour leader, commended the turnout and encouraged Deltans to tow on in their belief and support for the party.