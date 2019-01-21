2019: Buhari remains prefered president for Nigeria’s survival-Adamu

By David Odama

LAFIA- THE Former governor of Nasarawa State and the senator representing Nasarawa West at the National Assembly, senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari remains the prefered leader Nigeria should not contemplate of voting out now.

Adamu who stated this when he received an association of different social cultural groups in his country home in Keffi local government area of the state declared that the the biggest misfortune that will befall the country would be for the main opposition party PDP to be returned to power.

Senator Adamu, who is seeking third term as senator warned against the danger ahead of Nigerians contemplating of voting in Atiku Abubakar and PDP adding the only way to avert the pending appreciations is to give Buhari the total and reserved support for his second term bid.

According to him, “my happiness is that Buhari’s victory would never be in jeopardy because Nigerians have seen the light and are prepared to give him the support in the forthcoming elections.

My joy and prayer is for the victory of president Buhari so the the future of this country can be secured”, Adamu declared.

The former governor praised the groups for their support, urging them to vote president Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates at all levels to safe guide the country and Nasarawa state adding that they should see their PVCs as their weapon to secure their future.