2019: Atiku will give Nigerians new life – Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has said that the party’s its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will giveNigerians new life, fight corruption and create wealth for ordinary Nigerians, if elected into office as President.

Onuesoke who made the statement when members from oil producing communities in Delta State paid him a courtesy call in his office in Warri, Delta State said if elected, the former Vice President will, within the first 100 days in office, invest in agriculture, economy, job creation and launch a comprehensive national anti-corruption strategy that will be based on separation of powers, neutrality and non-partisanship.

Onuesoke recalled that as head of the National Council of Privatisation, Atiku superintended over the GSM revolution that saw Nigeria go from 50,000 to 100 million GSM lines.

“As Vice President, he added 500,000 direct jobs to the Nigerian economy and attracted $27bn to our GDP. Another of Abubakar’s achievements is the successful privatisation of many public enterprises that hitherto consumed government resources without yielding a profit.

“He assembled what is arguably the best Economic Team ever in Nigeria. It was made up of young, world class professionals, who came home to work. Some of those professionals are now political leaders, governors and world leaders in their own right.”

Onuesoke recalled that as Vice President, Atiku was instrumental to the successful negotiation of Nigeria external creditors that saw Nigeria pay off a total of $14.48 billion in return for the cancellation of her remaining $18 billion debt, adding that the PDP Presidential candidate equally set up the Debt Management Office (DMO) to review and restructure Nigeria’s debt. “As Vice President Atiku worked hard to achieve universal primary education, eliminate hunger, reduce child and maternal mortality, protect the environment, combat HIV/AIDS and malaria as contained in the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

“Their economic reforms led to massive growth in both the formal and informal economy. By the time they left office in 2007, Nigeria economy was ranked 31st in the world in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which was estimated to be about $500 billion (estimate included both formal and informal economy). It became the second biggest economy in Africa,” he stated.

To ensure that the increased revenue accruing to the government benefited the greatest number of people, the Obasanjo/Atiku administration set up the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding that both the ICPC and EFCC waged a vigorous and sustained war against corruption, money laundering, advanced fee fraud and other economic and financial crimes.

He stated that the administration aggressive anti-corruption drive received commendations at home and abroad and received financial and technical support from foreign countries and organizations.

Obasanjo/Atku administration also introduced new procurement system with emphasis on due process, transparent conduct of government business and adherence to public service rules and financial regulations.