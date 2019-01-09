2019: Atiku, Useni will win, says Jang

….As PDP flags-off campaign in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State flags-off its gubernatorial campaign, the immediate past Governor of the State and incumbent Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah Jang says he would lead the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaigns in the State and ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar as President and Jeremiah Useni as Governor.

Jang who addressed the mammoth crowd at the Mangu Mini Stadium in Mangu local government area of the State where the event was held said enough of the deceit of the incumbent APC led administration and called on the people to support the PDP and vote all its flag-bearers at all elections.

He reminded the supporters that the PDP laid the foundation for most of the projects commissioned by the APC in the country and asked Governor, Simon Lalong of the APC to get set to vacate the State Government House come May 2019.

His words, “Enough of the deceit and exploitations of the APC. Lalong should start parking his luggage to move out of that Government House. I didn’t build the Government House for him.”

Also speaking, the State Party Chairman, Damishi Sango who appealed to aggrieved Party members to sheathe their sword and imbibe the spirit of forgiveness said “Lalong is the worst Governor the State has ever had” and urged the people to be patient because soon, he would be sent packing from the Little Rayfield Government House.

The Party’s governorship flag-bearer, Senator Jeremiah Useni appreciated the solidarity and the goodwill from the people, promising that he would not betray their trust as they vote him in the March, 2, 2019 Governorship election.

The event was attended by Party faithful from within and outside the State and all who spoke canvassed votes for all the Party’s candidates.