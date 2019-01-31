2019: APC chieftain to sue INEC, PDM for N100m damages

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Dr. Chris Adolawam, has said that he would sue the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the leadership of the Progressive Democratic Movement, PDM, for allegedly, wrongly publishing his name as the Ebonyi North Senatorial candidate for PDM in the 2019 general election in the state.

Briefing newsmen at his residence in Abakaliki, Adolawam who said he was embarrassed by the publication added that his lawyers were going to file a suit of N100 million damages against INEC and PDM on Monday next week.

According to him, “this is a strange development that is targeted at tarnishing my image as an APC chieftain. What is the relationship between APC and PDM?”

But in a swift response, the State Chairman of PDM, Chief Ajah Arua, called on the Chieftain of the APC to strain from taking the matter to court as the case would be resolved amicably without any legal interference.

The APC Chieftain informed his supporters and stakeholders of the party that he has not changed his membership of the APC, warning that nobody should use his name to score cheap political point in the state.

He said, “I have never discussed with them. Yesterday, my attention was drawn to the publication. I have notified my lawyer. It is ridiculous for PDM to publish my name as their Senatorial candidate for the 2019 general election.

“In this document, page 122, my name was published by INEC as PDM Senatorial candidate. Am suing them together with INEC and by Monday, we will file a suit in court.

“This publication made people to look at me as a double standard person; if I were involved, I should have been campaigning or my posters will be everywhere. They are going to pay dearly for it; I’m not holding any assignment but my Bible. We will sue for 100m for damages.”