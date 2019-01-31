2019: Ajayi woos market women, others support for Buhari

By Ebun Sessou

The Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, Mrs. Lucy Omosefe Ajayi has called on all residents of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos, including market women, youths, among others, to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Ajayi in her address during the Mile 12 Market rally which took place in Kosofe area of Lagos, stated that her support for President Muhammadu Buhari was borne out of the promise fulfilled by the present administration in his first term.

A large number of APC faithful most of whom were clad in white vest with bold pictures of Buhari/Osinbajo and APC logo, converged on the car park of the popular Mile 12 market in the heart of Kosofe, for a support rally she organised.

The Arewa community stakeholders in the area, market women and traders all trooped out to show their support for President Buhari and APC, describing him as a man who detest corruption and is capable of restoring Nigeria’s lost glory.

The initiator of the rally, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi, while speaking with Vanguard stated why Buhari’s second term bid will be a smooth one. According to her: “We are here to tell the people of Kosofe to vote for APC across board because since APC assumed office three-and-a-half years ago and promised them the dividends of democracy, the party has not failed in its duties, therefore, we are appealing to our people to vote for APC across all levels for continuity in the 2019 elections.

“Seeing is believing, Buhari speaks and does what he says. I encourage all to come out en masse and vote for our candidates,” she said.

On why the rally was organised in the market square, Lucy said: “Kosofe is a Federal Local Government, and as the former party chairman, I use Mile 12 market because of the crowd and space to accommodate us all, and we have people from various local government areas including Ojo, Alaba, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin among others,” adding that the market people are very reliable.

“I have influenced the revenue drive target to the tune of N1billion not up to a year of heading the management board, an unprecedented feat at the International Trade Fair and it was made possible by President Buhari’s intolerance for sharp practices, through Treasury Single Account, TSA. With Buhari, Nigeria is on a speedy recovery path to restoration of lost glory.

“Some people have gotten Tradermoni. Even the wife of the President has reeled out programmes for women and the girl-child which is a bold step on her part.

Another APC chieftain in the area, Alhaji Muhammadu Dandama Yabo, the chairman, Arewa community, Lagos State, while commenting on the importance of the rally, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievement is unmatched by previous government owing to his doggedness and untainted integrity.

“Buhari makes promises and follows through. We are sure he will be voted in again because of his passion to grow a genuine Nigeria we all can be proud of. He is all out against stealing and this is assuring enough for us that if he should be re-elected, our country will fare better,” Dandama said.

Comrade Moses Samson Adewale, the Lagos State NANS chairman and Acting Coordinator of APC Student Movement, who also spoke at the gathering stated the need for youths to take decisive action in evolving a political system that works and capable of guaranteeing them a sane future.

“We are here in solidarity with our mother, Madam Lucy Ajayi who has done a lot in harnessing and supporting Nigerian youths and students, in this effort geared towards pushing Nigeria to the next level. Nigeria has been suffering from corruption issues which forms PMB’s cardinal agenda. He is trying to address it.

“Though in the education sector we feel there is still much he can do, but without cooperation and enough support we will still have to grapple with the problem for long, we should all give him support and let us take our education to the next level.

He also lamented that the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities will hamper the students from taking active part in the electoral process if it persist.

“Even the strike is affecting the Nigeria student and it is going to affect the coming election in that most of our student are registered in our campuses and if the government and the ASUU leadership do not reach a meaningful agreement, automatically they will be disenfranchising the Nigerian student at large, therefore there is a need for them to call off the strike as soon as possible.

“We cannot leave our future in the hands of the old ones, because they would just continue to drain and train our future to whatever part they feel is ideal, therefore we appeal to Nigerian students and youths to make sure they come out enmasse and participate fully to ensure the change in the political future.