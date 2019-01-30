2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: World elite athletes arrive today

World elite athletes billed to participate in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which will hold this Saturday, are expected to arrive Lagos today.

Among many other big names, David Barmasai Tumo from Kenya who won the 2011 Dubai Marathon will be competing at the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Also, his compatriots, Jacob Kibet Chulyo, Moses Kigen Kipkosgei are in the mix for action as well as Samuel Gebremichael who now does his thing for Australia.

The female field also boasts of some of the top runners in the world including the likes of Agnes Jeruto Kiptocich who finished as runners up in the 2017 Paris Marathon.

Caroline Cheptanui Kilel winner of the 2011 Boston Marathon, as well as Georgina Rono and Risper Jemeli Kimayo, are all pencilled down to run at the Lagos Marathon.

As much as 35 Gold, 13 Silver and 12 Bronze labelled runners have already registered to be part of the event.

Also being expected is The IAAF Road Races Manager, Alessio Punzi and Norrie Williamson, an IAAF/AIMS Grade A measurer.

Williamson who helped secure certification for the Lagos marathon route is a course measurer for over three decades.