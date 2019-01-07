2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Collection Of Running Kits Begins today

All is set for the 4th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed to take place on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media for the marathon, the kit collection for intending runners that have completed the registration process will officially begin on Monday (today).

“The kit collection is starting quite early this year. From Monday, those that have successfully completed the registration process can come for their kits and goodie bags,” he said.

Thomas said the distribution of the kits would take place at the Car Park of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

“To collect your kits, you only need to show the acknowledgement message received after the registration was completed and also provide a valid means of identification,” Thomas explained.

He added: “For those that want to send others to collect on their behalf, they will have to write an authorization note to that effect”

Aside from the Teslim Balogun Stadium, there will also be another kit collection centre at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS but collection will start at the venue from Wednesday.

Organisers explained that the early distribution of kits and dual collection centres are all targeted at allowing for a seamless process.

Meanwhile, arrangements are also in top gear to have the Marathon Expo from January 22 through to January 31st.

Already, many top companies across the country have signified their intention to be part of this year’s marathon expo which is an indication that the expo would be bigger than the previously held editions.

Aside from more companies coming on to showcase their self, more fun, entertainment and chance for the public to win mouthwatering prizes have also been added to the 2019 Marathon Expo.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is an IAAF Bronze Label race and this year over 150,000 from across the world are expected to participate.