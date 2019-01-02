2019: A year of rebuilding Imo – Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha has described 2019 as a year of rebuilding the state.

Ihedioha in his New year message to newsmen in Owerri, said that his prayers was to see that collective dreams of the people of the state would be achieved this year.

He also said that in this new year that the people should be patriotic, truthful and honest in their dealings.

According to Ihedioha’s New year message “May I on behalf of my family, humbly express profound gratitude to God Almighty for the grace and favour bestowed on the good people of Imo State and Nigerians in general to witness yet another brand new year, 2019.

“The year 2019 is a year that we have patiently waited to embrace with common dreams and expectations of charting a path towards self rediscovery, the liberation, recovery and rebuilding of our beloved state, Imo.

“This is a time to get involved; a time to be deliberate and patriotic.

“I am a firm believer in Imo State. I am confident that with focused planning and judicious deployment of the financial, human and material resources of our state, Imo will rise again.”

He went further to say: “Our destiny, as always, is in our hands. And I am convinced that together, we can cause a positive change towards liberating our dear state; creating the environment for job opportunities and realistic empowerment of our teeming youths and women; we can procure quality infrastructure.

“We can provide technical education that will turn our young ones into entrepreneurs; we can provide reliable portable water and we can indeed make the investment climate conducive enough for enterprising citizens with the confidence of adequate security and investment guarantee.

“We can achieve qualitative free education; we can achieve quality and affordable health care system; we can achieve autonomous local government system; we can pursue an agricultural revolution that can put enough food on our tables. Above all, we can institutionalize a Godfearing government, believability and accountability in our state, once again.”

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, said he believed that, “with assurance that God is interested in our state and I have faith that He will not let our people down. When by His grace our efforts are crowned, we shall together, rebuild our state and restore our value. I therefore wish to encourage us to truly get involved and actively participate in the forth coming 2019 general election.

“It is my prayer that, in this 2019, our individual and collective aspirations will be fulfilled. I also urge us, as we embrace the new year, may we embrace unity, honesty, patriotism and love amongst ourselves.May we not forget, that for us to truly succeed, we have to succeed together.

“This, as a matter of urgency, is an express call to duty; to LIBERATE our state and make Nigeria work again. These can only be achieved through our selfless and deliberate resolve to attain new heights.”