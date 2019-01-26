2019: A new Delta’ll be born with as Governor – Ogboru

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE people of Ogwashi-uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State have told the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru to remember them when elected in the March 2nd 2019 gubernatorial election.

The Ozoma of Ogwashi-Ukwu ,Oluizele Lawrence Okolobi who spoke on behalf of the Obi-in-Council when Chief Great Ogboru Campaign train visited the palace, said; “We welcome you to our kingdom. And we pray that where you are going, God should take you there this time around.

“And when you get there, ensure you remember to come and develop here. Although we are not making any demand, but let it be known that we are suffering in the land.

“So when you assume the office of the Governor do not forget our people and Kingdom”.

Chief Great Ogboru who spoke earlier, promised to carry the people along in the governance of the state, adding that “no part of Delta will be left unattended to”.

Ogboru said a new Delta would be born with him as the governor of the state, where every major town would be industrialized.

At the campaign ground, Ogboru said “I love what I am seeing today (yesterday) and there are no words to commend you because this shows that you all know what you want.

“This time around, we are giving you a new Senator for Delta North Senatorial District, Hon. Doris Uboh and all Delta North APC candidates, don’t be afraid, we will win, come out enmass to vote APC and your votes will count.”

At Okpanam, in Oshimili North local government area, Ogboru charged thethAPC people to vote for all APC candidates.

The Delta North PAC Senatorial candidate, Engr Doris Uboh urged the people of the area to vote for President Mohammadu Buhari,

Chief Ogboru and all candidates of the party, stressing that Ogboru and the APC has a pan-Deltan agenda to transform the state.

Delta State APC Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue who also spoke at the rally, told the people to vote enmass for APC in the forthcoming elections.