2019, a choice between progress and retrogression- PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has tasked eligible voters to take advantage of the 2019 election to put the country on the path of sustainable progress by voting its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party said by constantly engaging Nigerians across the world without resorting to the use of proxies, Atiku has demonstrated his readiness to face the challenges of governance, urging voters not to mortgage their future listening to the same propaganda that “has brought our beloved nation to her knees in the last three and a half years.”

Speaking exclusively with our correspondent, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Atiku’s physical and mental fitness were glaring for the world to see when “after hours of flying into the country from the United States of America, he did not complain of jet lag but made himself available to debate with President Muhammadu Buhari last week.”

While urging Nigerians to support enmasse the candidacy of the former Vice President, Ologbondiyan said the PDP candidate has made a success of his venture in public and private sectors, adding that his sole motivation for the highest elective office is to deliver service to Nigerians without discrimination on the basis of creed, tribe or religion.

“We say it is a choice between progress and retrogression; between competence and incompetence. The policy document of our candidate which is in public domain is clearly on how the administration of our incoming President will reposition this country, how the states will be empowered to be more productive and less dependent on federal allocation while not forgetting the massive incentives for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs.

“So, when the All Progressives Congress, APC, ask for your votes, ask them what happened to the three million jobs they promised annually. Ask their Presidential candidate who said subsidy payment was a fraud why he is now paying subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS. Please ask them why after deceiving a good number of Nigerians that they will restructure the country, they suddenly developed cold feet on assumption of office,” he said.

On the readiness of the PDP to play by the rules, Ologbondiyan in a veiled dig at President Buhari argued that the failure to sign the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill is an opportunity missed for technology to take a firm root in the nation’s electoral process.

“When you hear that card readers have been upgraded, it gives you a sense of fulfillment that the process is getting better but then; why was the electoral act not signed? That was an opportunity missed because if virtually everything under the sun is going digital, we can’t afford to lag too far behind other democracies in the world.

“But we counsel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to walk its talk by ensuring that card readers for the polls work optimally across the country during the elections. This time, excuses that card readers functioned in some parts and failed in others will not be acceptable to Nigerians. We don’t deserve another four years in the dark and we can’t certainly afford a fresh tenure of pain, anguish and hunger,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to make the most of the opportunity presented them by the general election by electing people with proven competence and understanding of the workings of constitutional democracy.