2018: FRSC records 89 road crashes, 40 deaths in Sokoto

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sokoto State Sector Command, has recorded no fewer than 89 road crashes with 40 deaths in 2018 across Sokoto State.

The Sector Commander, Mr Kaigama Kabo, who made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto, noted that 10 fatal accidents led to the deaths.

FRSC returns N430,000 to accident victim in Kano

Kabo stated that most crashes occurred along Sokoto-Gusau road, one of the busiest roads in the state; adding that other roads included Sokoto-Jega and Sokoto-Illela roads.

He lamented that the poor road user attitude and indiscriminate flouting of road traffic regulations remained the major challenge to the FRSC in the state.

The commander said the FRSC had cordial working partnerships with all the security agencies as well as emergency management agencies in the state.

He expressed the optimism that their support would further encourage the corps to perform better.

According to him, FRSC also relates with road traffic unions, some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well the state government.

He underscored the importance of media partnership on educating people on proper road usage, stressing that road safety business should be a collective responsibility of all.

Baga: Buratai lauds troops’ victory against Boko Haram insurgents

The commander called on road users to recognise the FRSC activities as corrective and not punitive, as majority of the people consider them.